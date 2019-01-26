Let's work together for development: Arunachal Governor on R-Day

(retd) on Saturday urged the people to work together for the state's development.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag and taking the salute from the marching contingents at the Indira Gandhi Park here, he recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and soldiers who had given up their lives for the nation and urged the people to cooperate in the developmental activities being undertaken.

Emphasising on road and air connectivity, the appealed to the people, especially the land holders, to cooperate and willingly offer their land whenever required in public interest.

He urged them to think and act in the larger interest, discarding individual benefits and allow the developmental projects to take off without raising any objections.

Highlighting the achievement of the state over the last one year, he appreciated the transparency in the recruitment of teachers, hike in their salaries and reintroduction of the State Board Examination for Class 5 and 8, besides the opening of a and the move for opening seven Kendriya Vidyalayas.

He said the has rightly passed the Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Bill 2018 and added that the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' action have been of great benefit to the people.

"We have successfully conducted the ATAL (Arunachal Transformational and Aspirational Leaders) Conclave to deliberate on the issues, ranging from urban infrastructure, smart cities fulfilling hopes and aspirations of the youth," he said.

He also also spoke about the free LPG connections distributed to 26,818 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana.

The said that one of the major achievements in the health sector last year was commissioning of and Medical Science (TRIHMS) College.

He also highlighted the ambitious Chief Minister's Aarogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) scheme, an universal health insurance scheme, for Rs 5 lakh in convergence with Pradhan Mantri (PMJAY).

Pointing out the state's effort to double the farmers' income by 2022, he said that Kiwis grown by the farmers were being exported to New Zealand, and the European countries and oranges to

He said the nation, in spite of numerous challenges, has emerged stronger and reinforced on the strength of its democratic institutions and values over the last 69 years.

A colourful cultural programme, displaying the diversity of was presented on the occasion to commemorate

