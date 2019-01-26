Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut

The Jammu- highway remained closed on Saturday for the 6th consecutive day stranding scores of valley-bound passengers here.

"Shooting stones continue at many places in the district. Landslides again hit the highway in Gagroo, and Battery Chashma area even as debris clearance operations were underway," a said.

Two policemen, including a were injured by shooting stones on Friday.

For the safety of passengers it has been decided not to allow traffic on the highway, the added.

Over 2,000 trucks, most of them carrying essentials to the Valley have been stranded at various places on the highway.

Stranded passengers here in the and capital have appealed to the government to arrange for airlifting them.

