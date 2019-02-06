Lily Allen dedicates 'F**k you' song to Liam Neeson

Allen has dedicated her song "F**k you" to over his racist remarks.

During the 'No Shame Tour' here on Tuesday, Allen slammed over his comments that he once wanted to kill a random black man after a friend was raped, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Normally, I dedicate this song to Donald Trump, but tonight I'm dedicating it to Neeson," Allen said before she started her performance.

The song "F**k you" includes the lyrics: "You're just some racist who can't tie my laces. Your point of view is medieval."

Later, the 33-year-old took to and wrote about saying she does not believe in the "Taken" star's "racist anecdote".

"I don't believe Neeson's racist anecdote, which makes it even more disgusting," she wrote.

"I don't know a woman who hasn't been harassed and I have never heard of an instance where a man has actually gone out to defend her honour. It just doesn't happen."

--IANS

sim/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)