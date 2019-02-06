Dev Anand's grandson Rishi to make Bollywood debut

Late legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand's grandson is set to make his debut with the remake of Govinda-starrer "Saajan Chale Sasural".

" 2" will also feature Chunkey Pandey, Arya Babbar, Hemant Pandey, and in pivotal roles. It will be produced by Mansoor Ahmed Siddiqui, who had earlier produced the original film.

"I am very excited. It's too early to comment anything more on the film," Rishi said in a statement to IANS.

"Sajan Chale Sasural" -- a romance-comedy film which starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, late and -- released in 1996. It was helmed by

Rishi is the son of actor-filmmaker Suneil Suneil, the only son of Dev Anand, has acted in films like " aur Anand", "Car Thief" and "Main Tere Liye". Suneil even directed English films "Master" and "Vagator Mixer", under his father's production banner

was founded in 1949 by and his elder brother was known for backing films like "Neecha Nagar", "Funtoosh" and "Kala Bazar".

