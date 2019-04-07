Linked by blood, separated on political lines (Political Dynasty)

They are connected by family ties but separated politically.

As the May 19 polling for the elections nears, a father and his son may take on each other's political parties but they have promised not to get personal.

greenhorn Ashray Sharma, who learnt for years from his father Anil Sharma, a Cabinet in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state government, is in the fray from seat.

He is pitted against BJP's first-time

The father and son belong to the political dynasty of former Sukh Ram, 91.

Popularly known as Panditji in his bastion of Mandi, six-time MLA and three-time and his grandson rejoined the on March 25 after quitting the BJP.

At the launch of the campaign, BJP announced that he would campaign for his party but not against his son.

"I have made it clear to my party high command, including Chief Jai Ram Thakur, that I will not campaign against my son in his constituency," told IANS.

But as a party worker, he would campaign for BJP candidates in other constituencies.

"I will also not share any public platform against my son. If the party does not support my stand, it is free to take any action against me," added.

Not agreeing with the Minister, Thakur was categorical that Anil Sharma was a BJP and he has to campaign for the party even in Mandi.

"If he doesn't want to campaign for the BJP in Mandi, then he has to resign both from the Cabinet and the party. We can even remove him from the Cabinet and the party," Thakur told IANS.

Taking a jibe at his rivals, said "his father's soul is in the Congress while only the body is in the BJP".

In the campaign, his grandfather is leaving no stone unturned to wrest Mandi from the BJP.

He is devoting his maximum time and in the constituency to ensure a Congress win.

"My grandson is seeking votes on the basis of my devotion with the people of Mandi," said.

Political observers say is also cashing in on the legacy of his father Anil Sharma.

Anil Sharma, a MLA from Mandi, was a Minister in the state in 1993-97 and in 2012-17.

The Sukh Ram family joined the BJP just before the 2017 Assembly polls, with the former Minister saying he was being constantly humiliated by

State BJP has asked Anil Sharma to clarify whether or not he would campaign for the party in Mandi.

"He would have to campaign in Mandi, which he represents in the Assembly, if he wants to stay in the party," he said.

Interestingly, Sukh Ram's tainted past has given an opportunity for Ashray Sharma's rivals to target him.

Sukh Ram has been dubbed an ' Ram'.

Sukh Ram had to resign as the in the in 1996 in the wake of a financial scandal involving purchase of from a Hyderabad-based firm.

His known rival Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister, is distancing himself from the new Congress entrant in his campaign.

The seat has been a traditional Congress bastion and it lost it for the first time in 1977.

The constituency, which includes Kullu, Mandi and some areas of Chamba and Shimla districts, besides the tribal-dominated Assembly constituencies of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, is one of the country's largest.

