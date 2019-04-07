Congress names 9 more Assembly candidates in Odisha

The All on Sunday announced candidates for nine more Assembly seats in

Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will contest from the seat in district apart from the seat in district.

Nalinikanta Mohanty will contest from Bhadrak, Sitakanta Mohapatra from Barchana, Rabindranath Kar from Salepur, Bibhranshu from Mahakalapada, Dr from Balikuda-Ersama and Satyabrata Patra from Nimapara.

The party has replaced two of its candidates. has been fielded in place of Bibhu for seat while Smruti was replaced with Kisan for Dharmasala.

Meanwhile, the on Sunday announced to field Sarojini Hembram from constituency.

Sarojini, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, was elected as an MLA from the Bangriposi constituency in 2009 and became a in

--IANS

cd/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)