'Lion King' fever grips SRK, son ahead of India-Pak match

Superstar Khan and his son gave "The Lion King" twist to their cricket jerseys ahead of India's match against on Sunday.

Shah Rukh, on Father's Day, took to to share a photograph of him and his son sporting blue cricket jerseys with their backs towards the camera.

The "Chennai Express" star's jersey read "Mufasa", and Aryan's read "Simba", the popular characters of the animation film, which first released in 1994.

He captioned the photograph: "Ready for the match with the spirit of Go Go!".

The 53-year-old star also tweeted about Meer Foundation, which the "Don" has named after his father.

"A foundation I named after my father - - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than for me to introduce our website to the world," he wrote.

Incorporated in 2013, the aims to effect change at the ground level. It works on multiple fronts with different stakeholders to build a world that empowers women and brings society together.

--IANS

dc/nn/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)