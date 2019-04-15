Behind the scenes look into SRK'S Dubai adventure

A behind-the-scenes video from promotional campaign of Tourism gives an interesting sneak-peak into superstar Shah Khan's adventure into the city.

The 53-year-old superstar has been featuring in a series of videos that are part of Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign.

The two-minute video starts with the picturesque locales of and Shah running. The maker of the campaign is heard saying that they took a "movie concept and made it into short movies... In six small videos."

He said they had a great time working with Shah Rukh, who welcomed the ideas and suggestions of the team, and was very spontaneous while filming.

In the campaign, the was seen solving puzzles and riddles to get the three hidden coins in Dubai, highlighting iconic locations and sites in the city.

--IANS

dc/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)