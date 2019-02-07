Lobbyist Deepak Talwar has link with Vijay Mallya: ED

has links with liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the (ED) told a on Thursday while seeking extension of his custody for interrogation.

"Investigation has revealed his (Talwar) links with when both the said persons were evading the process of law and the investigation on the said aspect is ongoing for determining the trail of the tainted money in the instant case," Special Public Prosecutors and told the court.

Investigation on routing of the funds through various entities registered in and other countries will enable the agency to determine the beneficiaries of money laundering, they said.

"It would also throw light on the involvement of the public officials and other persons connected to generation of proceeds of by the said accused (Talwar)/his associates as a syndicate," the ED said adding that further custody of Talwar will help in ascertaining key elements of the case.

then allowed the ED to quiz Talwar till February 12.

Talwar was presented before the court on expiry of his seven-day ED custody.

The ED told the court that Talwar's custody is required as he needs to be confronted with documents as well as his son Aditya Talwar, who is abroad and his associate

It also told the court that the probe has disclosed Talwar and his family members were owners of eight offshore companies and the credit into the of these companies are under investigation for uncovering the money trail.

"The custody of Talwar is required to unearth the proceeds of laundered through these companies," ED's said.

Talwar's opposed the plea, saying that Talwar was forced to take names of politicians and that some companies were his.

Talwar was deported from the UAE on January 30 night. He was presented before a court on January 31 which sent him to seven days ED custody.

The ED said that Rs 200 crore was allegedly received in one of the of a company of Talwar in and that he is being probed for his suspected role in the irregular seat sharing on Air India's profitable routes with some international airlines.

Talwar had fled to after the Indian agencies started probing his role in concealing the income of more than Rs 1,000 crore as well as facilitating aviation contracts during the UPA regime.

He is accused of brokering aviation sector deals, getting government approval for foreign companies, and securing favours for clients due to his ties with UPA functionaries.

