Lokesh Rahul named in India A squad for first four-day game

After decent performances in the unofficial one-dayers, opener Lokesh Rahul was on Wednesday picked in the A team for the first of the two four-day games against England Lions, starting here on February 7.

According to a BCCI statement, was named of the 14-man squad that comprises the likes of pacer Shardul Thakur, who failed to complete his first over in Test against the after suffering a

Rahul, who recently came off a suspension along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya for their allegedly sexist comments on a television show, is likely to open the innings for the A side along with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The squad also comprises Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, K.S.Bharat, and

The four-day matches will follow the five-match unofficial one-dayers in which the A side has take a 4-0 lead in the four matches played so far. The fifth and final one-dayer will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (WK), Jalaj Saxena, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Sharadul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Varun Aaron.

