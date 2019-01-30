JUST IN
Former Mexico defender Salcido joins Veracruz

IANS  |  Mexico City 

Former Mexico international defender Carlos Salcido has joined Veracruz on a free transfer as he extends his professional career to a 19th year, the Liga MX club said.

The 38-year-old signed with Veracruz until the end of the current season, having parted ways with Guadalajara last month, reports Xinhua news agency.

"After reaching an agreement with the board... (Carlos) will be reinforcing the squad to contribute his experience and leadership for the remainder of the Clausura (tournament)," Veracruz said in a statement.

Salcido, who has been capped 124 times for Mexico's national team, made 117 league appearances for Guadalajara after joining the club from Tigres UANL in 2014.

Veracruz are currently 17th in the 18-team Clausura standings with a draw and three losses to date.

