JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Sonowal faces protests over Citizenship bill

All roads lead to Sangam as Kumbh Mela opens on Tuesday (Curtain Raiser)

Business Standard

Lower fuel prices ease India's December retail inflation to 2.19%

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Lower fuel prices further eased India's retail inflation in December to 2.19 per cent from the annual rate of 2.33 per cent in November, even as food prices appreciated somewhat over the previous month although continuing to remain in the negative zone, official data showed on Monday.

Central Statistics Office data showed that on a year-on-year basis, the fall in Consumer Price Index (CPI) last month was much sharper as compared to the CPI at 5.21 per cent in December 2017

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) deflation reversed marginally to (-)2.51 per cent in December, from (-)2.61 per cent in the previous month.

--IANS

bc-rv/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements