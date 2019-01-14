CEO of Flipkart's arms Myntra, Jabong Ananth Narayanan quits

The of Group's portals and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan, has stepped down from the post, the companies said on Monday.

"Ananth has decided to step down as the Officer (CEO) of and to pursue external opportunities," city-based and said in a statement here.

Ananth, 42, who has been with the company for the past three years, has played a key role in making Myntra and a in the fashion market, the statement added.

The portals have named as the of Myntra and Jabong, reporting to Group's

"Amar, who recently moved to Myntra from Flipkart, has been with the Group for about seven years and has played a pivotal role in making shopping accessible and affordable on every connected device," the statement said.

As the country's largest player, the 11-year-old Group, which is owned by American Walmart, includes sites Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong and digital payment platform PhonePe.

In May last year, bought a 77 per cent equity stake in the company for a whopping $16 billion (Rs 1,16,256 crore).

The fashion sites Myntra and Jabong remain an important part of the Flipkart Group, the companies said.

"The new leadership at Myntra and Jabong will allow the business to continue on a strong and sustainable growth trajectory," the statement added.

