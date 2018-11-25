Magician, actor Ricky Jay dies at 72

Ricky Jay, who also acted in films and TV shows such as "Boogie Nights", "House of Games" and "Deadwood", is dead at 72.

Jay's manager, Winston Simone, said he died of natural causes here on Saturday, reported variety.com.

"He was one of a kind. We will never see the likes of him again," Simone said.

Jay's confirmed his death. His partner in the Deceptive Practices company, Michael Weber, tweeted: "I am sorry to share that my remarkable friend, teacher, collaborator and co-conspirator is gone."

Jay was also known for his card tricks and memory feats.

He appeared in several movies, including "House of Games", "The Spanish Prisoner, "Things Change", "Redbelt" and "State and Main".

In "Deadwood", he played card sharp during the first season, and also wrote for the show.

In the 1997 James Bond "Tomorrow Never Dies", Jay played a cyber-terrorist to Pierce Brosnan's Bond.

He also provided the narration for movies such as Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia". His one-man show directed by Mamet, " and His 52 Assistants", was recorded for an special in 1996.

Jay, who was born in Brooklyn, was introduced to magic by his grandfather. He began performing in New York, opening for rock bands. Jay first worked in with Caleb Deschanel's "The Escape Artist", variety.com reported.

A documentary about his life, "Deceptive Practice: The Mysteries and Mentors of Ricky Jay", was released in 2012.

A student of all facets of magic, prestidigitation and trickery, he maintained a large library of historic works and wrote two books.

