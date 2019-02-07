Major fire at Noida's Metro Hospital, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at the in Sector 12 here on Thursday. There was, however, no as the hospital management shifted the patients to its branch hospital nearby, in Sector 11.

Maneesh Saxena, PRO to SSP Noida, said they were informed of a fire at the around 12 noon.

The message was immediately flashed to the Fire Department, which rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot.

The (CFO) said that the fire was brought under control within two hours.

Though the cause of the fire was not known, the told IANS that it caused the hospital lifts to stop and the staircases became inaccessible due to the smoke.

The window panes had to be smashed to pull out the people trapped inside.

Senior police officers supervised the rescue operation.

The fire damaged instruments, furniture and the accessories fitted in the hospital.

--IANS

