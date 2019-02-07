Contempt notice to Nageswara Rao, Subha Ram

The on Thursday came down heavily on Joint Director M. and prosecution in-charge S. Bhasuram Subha Ram for transferring a officer probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case despite the courts embargo against the transfer of investigating officials.

In a sudden turn of events, the apex court initiated contempt proceedings against the two officials for processing a file relating to the transfer of then who was heading the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

A bench of Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Misra, and Justice slammed both officials for transferring Sharma without notifying the court or informing the (CCA).

Taking a "very very serious view" of the transfer, the bench sought their response by Monday and their personal presence in the court on Tuesday.

The court also sought the presence of all officials who dealt with the file relating to the transfer of Sharma from CBI to the as its

--IANS

pk/in/ab

