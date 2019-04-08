Major promises in BJP's 'Sankalpit Bhatar Sashakt Bharat'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party headquarters.
Major promises in the BJP manifesto
- Full commitment to national security
- Zero tolerance to terrorism
- Commitment to implement Uniform Civil Code
- Stop illegal migration fully
- Committed to citizenship amendment bill but ensure identity of states not affected
-A Explore all possibilities for building grand Ram Temple at AyodhyaAA
For Farmers:
- Double farmers income by 2022
- Zero interest for 5 years on loans through (kisan) credit card of up to Rs one lakh
- Spending Rs 25 lakh crore in rural areas in five years
- PM-KISAN to be extended to all farmers
- Pension to small and marginal farmers to ensure social security after 60 years of age.
- Effort to complete all pending irrigation schemes by 2022
Other promises:
- Set up Rashtriya Vyapar Aayog
- Take forward the idea of simultaneous elections
- 100 per cent electrification of all households
- LPG cylinders to all poor
- Increase seats in top law, engineering colleges
- Toilet, drinking water in every home
- 100 per cent waste management
- 75 new medical colleges, post graduate institutes
- 1.5 lakh wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat
- Clean Ganga by 2022
- Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent on infrastructure in five years
--IANS
ps/in
