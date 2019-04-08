LVB with Rs 30K cr deposits must be merged with PSU bank

Citing the Rs 30,000 crore public deposits in (LVB), the All Employees' Association (AIBEA) has demanded its merger with a (PSU) than be acquired by Housing Finance Ltd (IBH).

In a letter to the of (RBI) on Sunday, AIBEA said: "Taking into account the fragile health of Ltd., it is necessary for the RBI to take a holistic view and merge it with one of the in public interest instead of allowing LVB to merge with IBH."

"The Bank may be a but the deposits in the bank (Rs 30,000 crore) belongs to the people at large and is public money," he added.

Venkatachalam said, it is already known that IBH had applied for licence to start a Bank on its own but the same was not sanctioned by the RBI.

"Having failed to get a licence, it is now found that IBH is trying to become a bank by merging LVB with itself. This is obviously a short-circuit method by IBH," he said.

