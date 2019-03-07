'Maleficent 2' gets new release date

Angelina Jolie's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" will hit the theatres on October 18, 2019.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by . The fantasy adventure had previously been slated to debut on May 29, 2020, reports variety.com.

The new date pits "Maleficent: 2" against an untitled film from horror-maker It will also have to contend with the second weekends of "The Adams Family", the adaptation of Donna Tartt's "The Goldfinch", "Zombieland 2" and "Gemini Man", a futuristic thriller that unites and

If it had opened on its original date in May, "Maleficent: 2" would have been facing off against the sophomore weekends of "Fast & Furious 9" and "The Spongebob Movie."

In the film, Jolie reprises her role as the villainous enchantress

The cast also includes Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville, who appeared in the first installment, as well as franchise newcomers Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, and Chiwetel

--IANS

dc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)