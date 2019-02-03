Mamata resorts to sit-in after CBI-police face-off

on Sunday alleged that was giving instructions to the CBI at the behest of and as she began a sit-in at the city centre "in a bid to save the federal structure of the country".

"I am sorry to say is giving instructions to the agency. He is implementing what PM is asking. He should tell the people that it is not correct," an agitated Banerjee said.

Her reaction came after an evening of high drama in front of Rajeev Kumar's official residence on Loudon Street when a group of CBI officers were stopped by city police personnel from approaching Kumar's house.

The personnel also forcibly took the officers to a police station after bundling them into several vehicles.

"I will start a dharna (sit-in demonstration) at Dharamtala (at the city centre) to save the federal structure of the country," she said. Minutes later she began the sit-in.

