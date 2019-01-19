Mamata's 'United India Rally' a circus: Bengal BJP chief

Terming the "United India Rally" a "circus", on Saturday mocked the leaders on the stage, saying they would either have to fight among themselves or go for a toss for becoming a prime ministerial candidate.

Iterating that there was no alternative to Narendra Modi, said: "What is the alternative? They will have to fight among themselves or do a toss."

At the rally, all opposition leaders unanimously spoke of removing Modi.

alleged that the had forced people to attend the rally.

"All the rickshaw-pullers were told that if they don't attend the brigade, they will not be allowed to ply their vehicle for seven days."

Ghosh also took a dig at the opposition rally, claiming that the Brigade Parade Ground was actually thin on attendance and the government forced even policemen to fill empty spaces.

"People are tired of her statements. There would be 2-2.5 lakh at the venue approximately. Not more than that. There were swathes of empty spaces," Ghosh claimed.

"She has killed democracy in Bengal. It's funny that she is talking about democracy," he said wryly.

Questioning the huge expenditure on the event he said: "There was approximately Rs 100 crores spent on this meeting. Where did this money come from?"

