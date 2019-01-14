Man trampled to death by elephant

A 62-year-old person was trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's district on Monday.

According to Forest Department officials, an elephant separated from its herd entered Nagotoli village on Sunday night. Lakshman Mahto, 62, who was going to answer nature's call early in the morning was trampled to death by the animal.

He was declared dead at the at The Forest Department officials chased away the elephant.

The family of the dead man was handed an initial compensation of Rs 10,000 to conduct his last rites.

In the last two months, elephants have caused havoc in villages in the state. More than 10 people have been trampled to death.

In Jharkhand, more than 700 people have been killed by elephants since 2000.

--IANS

ns/mr

