Man who duped woman of Rs 11 lakh arrested

Police have arrested a man who was absconding after taking Rs 11 lakh from a young woman on the pretext of getting her a Canadian study visa.

The complaint against Harmeet Singh Walia was registered by Satinder Kaur.

The accused, who ran a training institute in Subhash Place in west Delhi, had promised to help obtain the Canadian study visa within six months after her application through another agency failed to get a positive response.

He asked for Rs 11 lakh as processing charges which the complainant paid in instalments. But after a long time when the accused did not revert back, she realised she had been duped and contacted the police.

On Monday, the police nabbed Walia. His son is still absconding.

--IANS

