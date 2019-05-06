Man who duped woman of Rs 11 lakh arrested

-
ALSO READ
Chinese national dies in Delhi after ill health
Qatar to open visa centre in city
Delhi Police launches 2 helpline numbers to curb noise pollution and incidents of mob lynching
Indian Ph.Ds big gainers in UK visa policy change
Man arrested for cheating woman on pretext of getting her study visa for Canada
-
Delhi Police have arrested a man who was absconding after taking Rs 11 lakh from a young woman on the pretext of getting her a Canadian study visa.
The complaint against Harmeet Singh Walia was registered by Satinder Kaur.
The accused, who ran a training institute in Subhash Place in west Delhi, had promised to help obtain the Canadian study visa within six months after her application through another agency failed to get a positive response.
He asked for Rs 11 lakh as processing charges which the complainant paid in instalments. But after a long time when the accused did not revert back, she realised she had been duped and contacted the police.
On Monday, the police nabbed Walia. His son is still absconding.
--IANS
sp/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU