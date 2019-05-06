Criminal shot near Saket court in Delhi

-
A proclaimed criminal was shot and seriously wounded on Monday by two men on a motorcycle when he was going towards a mall after attending proceedings in the Saket court, police said.
The victim, identified as Prince, was rushed to a hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.
Prince is said to have an ongoing enmity with a criminal of Aya Nagar, also in south Delhi.
"He was on his way to the Saket mall after attending the court with his co-accused and friends when two bike-borne youths fired at him," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.
--IANS
sp/mr
