JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Secure EVM strongrooms, Maharashtra Congress to EC

Business Standard

Criminal shot near Saket court in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A proclaimed criminal was shot and seriously wounded on Monday by two men on a motorcycle when he was going towards a mall after attending proceedings in the Saket court, police said.

The victim, identified as Prince, was rushed to a hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

Prince is said to have an ongoing enmity with a criminal of Aya Nagar, also in south Delhi.

"He was on his way to the Saket mall after attending the court with his co-accused and friends when two bike-borne youths fired at him," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

--IANS

sp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU