Manipur CM asks activists to join politics

Even as several civic society organisations and student outfits boycotted the Republic Day function, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Saturday advised activists in the state to join politics since they plan to run a parallel Legislative assembly.
Speaking at the Manipur Rifles parade ground, Biren said: "It becomes advisable to the people to study the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. If it turns out that the Bill will be against the interest of the people, our party (BJP) will lead the people in protest. We have already approached the Centre demanding to insert a clause in the interest of the people".
In Manipur several civil society organisations and some students' bodies have been organising agitations demanding withdrawal of the contentious Bill. They boycotted the Republic day celebrations in Manipur.
The Chief Minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs had already made it known that the provisions of the Bill, when enacted, will not be implemented without a consent from the state concerned.
"Now that the assurance has been given by the Ministry, all agitations should be called off because these are impeding the progress of development in the state," said Biren.
Many organisations have firmed up their stand on the Bill. On Monday they have convened a public meeting to chalk out a strategy for their demand to scrap the bill.
These organizations say if people are allowed to enter India on the basis of their religion, they will swamp the indigenous people.
Sunil Karam, president of United Committee Manipur said, "The Centre's move comes at a time when the people of Manipur are demanding Inner Line Permit system. Politial parties should make their stand clear".
