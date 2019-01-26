Manipur CM asks activists to join politics

Even as several civic society organisations and student outfits boycotted the function, N. on Saturday advised activists in the state to join since they plan to run a parallel Legislative assembly.

Speaking at the Rifles parade ground, said: "It becomes advisable to the people to study the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. If it turns out that the Bill will be against the interest of the people, our party (BJP) will lead the people in protest. We have already approached the Centre demanding to insert a clause in the interest of the people".

In several organisations and some students' bodies have been organising agitations demanding withdrawal of the contentious Bill. They boycotted the celebrations in Manipur.

The said the had already made it known that the provisions of the Bill, when enacted, will not be implemented without a consent from the state concerned.

"Now that the assurance has been given by the Ministry, all agitations should be called off because these are impeding the progress of development in the state," said

Many organisations have firmed up their stand on the Bill. On Monday they have convened a public meeting to chalk out a strategy for their demand to scrap the bill.

These organizations say if people are allowed to enter on the basis of their religion, they will swamp the indigenous people.

Sunil Karam, of said, "The Centre's move comes at a time when the people of Manipur are demanding Inner Line Permit system. Politial parties should make their stand clear".

