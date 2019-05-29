JUST IN
Manmohan, Rahul, Sonia to attend Modi's swearing-in (2nd Lead)

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday, party leaders said.

A senior Congress leader told IANS: "Rahulji and Soniaji will attend the ceremony."

Manmohan Singh will also attend the ceremony, the party leader said, adding that senior party leader Anand Sharma will also be present.

