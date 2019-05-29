HC seeks government response on lawyer welfare plea

The on Wednesday asked the Centre and the state governments to file reply to a plea seeking steps for security and welfare measures, including medical insurance, for advocates.

A Division Bench of and Justice issued the notice and listed the matter for hearing on August 7.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by three lawyers -- Tajinder Singh, Anurag Chauhan and Yakub Raza. They sought steps for protection of advocates while discharging their duties.

The petitioners also requested social security and welfare measures, like medical facility, housing schemes, financial assistance to young lawyers, pension schemes and health care for lawyers and their families.

They said in the wake of criminal attacks and malicious prosecutions against advocates, it's necessary to pass an ordinance regarding the provision of statutory protection to advocates from such unlawful activities.

--IANS

ak/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)