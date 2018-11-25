'Mann Ki Baat' is entirely apolitical: Modi

on Sunday said his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' has always been apolitical and that he has always raised issues of social relevance through it.

"I have never used to raise political issues or tom-tom government's achievements. It has been a platform where issues of social relevance have been raised," said in the 50th episode of his radio address.

He insisted that it has always been a medium for him to connect with the masses and know their aspirations.

"Some people wonder as to what I get out of this? Well, it gives me immense satisfaction when people write back to tell me that they listen to the with their family and feel as if a family elder is speaking to them and telling them their own words and thoughts," the said.

