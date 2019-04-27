Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow in Delhi

BJP Tiwari, who is re-contesting from the seat, on Saturday held a massive roadshow here.

Tiwari, who is pitted against and Aam Aadmi party's Dilip Pandey, kicked off the 15 km-roadshow from MIG flats in to Loni road, covering areas like Shahdra, Jagatpuri and Mansarovar park.

Hundreds of BJP supporters participated in the roadshow and raised slogans in favour of

The traffic in the area came to a standstill as people thronged on the streets to get a glimpse of the

Tiwari had held a similar roadshow in his constituency while filing his nomination earlier this week.

The elections on all the seven seats in the national capital is scheduled on May 12, in the sixth phase of polling.

The BJP, which won all the seven seats in 2014, is facing a triangular fight in the city as the talks of alliance between the and failed.

--IANS

aks/pg

