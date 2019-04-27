JUST IN
Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, who is re-contesting from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday held a massive roadshow here.

Tiwari, who is pitted against Delhi Congress chief and three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Aam Aadmi party's Dilip Pandey, kicked off the 15 km-roadshow from MIG flats in north east Delhi to Loni road, covering areas like Shahdra, Jagatpuri and Mansarovar park.

Hundreds of BJP supporters participated in the roadshow and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The traffic in the area came to a standstill as people thronged on the streets to get a glimpse of the Bhojpuri actor and singer.

Tiwari had held a similar roadshow in his constituency while filing his nomination earlier this week.

The elections on all the seven seats in the national capital is scheduled on May 12, in the sixth phase of polling.

The BJP, which won all the seven seats in 2014, is facing a triangular fight in the city as the talks of alliance between the AAP and Congress failed.

First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 11:32 IST

