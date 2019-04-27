Trump urges vaccination amid measles outbreak

US has urged parents to get their children vaccination, as the country battles the highest number of cases since it declared in 2000 that the virus was eliminated.

"They have to get the shots. The are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get their shots," Trump told on Friday.

cases in the US have surpassed the highest number on record since 2000.

As of Wednesday, the said there were a total 695 cases of in the country this year.

Many of the case occurred in the states of New York and Washington.

has confirmed 38 cases, state health officials have said.

A UNICEF study found that measles deaths were up by 22 per cent in 2017, and complacency and fear of vaccines were among the factors leading to less

