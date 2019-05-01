Manpreet to lead Indian team on Australia Tour

Singh will lead the 18-member Indian men's team on the Tour, slated to begin on May 10, has announced.

The Indian team, under Graham Reid, will feature PR Sreejesh and Krishan B Pathak guarding the goalpost in the four-match tour while experienced defender and drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been called-up after nearly eight months since he last played for at the 18th

He will be joined by Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Birender Lakra, Gurinder Singh and Kothajit Singh in the backline.

Midfielders Hardik Singh, Singh, and have been named in the squad along with Jalandhar-born 25-year-old who has been given an opportunity to make his international debut in The forward line will see Akashdeep Singh, who was rested for the season opener in Ipoh, Malaysia, return to the team along with Armaan Qureshi, Mandeep Singh, Jr. and

Speaking about the importance of the tour ahead of the FIH Men's Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, Chief said: "This tour will provide me with a great chance to get to know this group of players. It comprises a well-balanced mix, including some younger players, a debutant and a coming back from "

"To be able to play four matches against a world class opposition including a match against club Western Thundersticks will be a great opportunity to test our players under pressure. It provides the ideal preparation for FIH Men's Hockey Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 in June," he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar (Vice-Captain), Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Singh (Captain), Jaskaran Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit Kumar, Armaan Qureshi

