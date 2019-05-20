JUST IN
Maoist attack in Jharkhand: 3 cops injured

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Three policemen were injured in a Maoist attack in Seraikela district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

Members of the banned Left-wing extremist group detonated landmines and then fired indiscriminately on a police bus in Hudanga village.

The police personnel were on their way to the Suru irrigation project and dam when the attack took place.

The injured policemen were rushed to a Jamshedpur hospital.

Mon, May 20 2019. 13:28 IST

