Maoist attack in Jharkhand: 3 cops injured

Three policemen were injured in a Maoist attack in Seraikela district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.
Members of the banned Left-wing extremist group detonated landmines and then fired indiscriminately on a police bus in Hudanga village.
The police personnel were on their way to the Suru irrigation project and dam when the attack took place.
The injured policemen were rushed to a Jamshedpur hospital.
--IANS
ns/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
