Maruti Alto K10's price hiked after upgrade

has hiked the price of its Alto K10 model across following its upgrade with safety features in compliance with the "AIS-145 Safety Norms". The price revision will be effective from Thursday.

"Alto K10 is now compliant with AIS-145 Safety Norms... This will result in price increase in all variants of Alto K10 model. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in and region will vary from Rs 3,65,843 to Rs 4,44,777," said in a regulatory filing.

"In the rest of the price will vary from Rs 3,75,843 to Rs 4,54,777."

The new safety features include airbag, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and and co- seat belt reminder.

--IANS

ravi/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)