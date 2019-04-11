Maruti Alto K10's price hiked after upgrade

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki third-quarter profit misses estimate; shares plunge
Maruti Suzuki India sales performance for March 2019 and 2018-19
Maruti hikes prices across models by up to Rs 689
Maruti Suzuki introduces 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine with 6 speed transmission in New Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki India launches WagonR S(Smart)-CNG
-
Maruti Suzuki has hiked the price of its Alto K10 model across India following its upgrade with safety features in compliance with the "AIS-145 Safety Norms". The price revision will be effective from Thursday.
"Alto K10 is now compliant with AIS-145 Safety Norms... This will result in price increase in all variants of Alto K10 model. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region will vary from Rs 3,65,843 to Rs 4,44,777," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.
"In the rest of India the price will vary from Rs 3,75,843 to Rs 4,54,777."
The new safety features include driver airbag, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.
--IANS
ravi/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU