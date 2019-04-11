Bharti Airtel up 3%; top Sensex gainer so far

Shares of telecom rose on the BSE by over 3 per cent on Thursday after the company fixed a "record" date to determine the shareholders eligible to apply for equity shares in the proposed

The company also became the top gainer on the Sensex during morning trade on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the "Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising" of the company decided that it would select the eligible applicants for the on April 24, 2019.

Around 10.40 a.m, its share price was up 3.22 per cent at Rs 351.00 per share.

At 11.34 a.m, the stocks on the BSE traded at Rs 348.25, higher by Rs 8.20, or 2.41 per cent, over its previous close of Rs 340.05.

The company plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore through the

--IANS

rrb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)