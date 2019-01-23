Maruti Suzuki launches new WagonR starting at Rs 4.19 lakh

India on Wednesday launched the third generation WagonR with prices starting at Rs 4.19 lakh.

The new model comes with two engine variants, 1.2 litre and 1.0 litre variants, said in a statement.

"The Big New WagonR offers excellent fuel efficiency for both engine options: 21.5 km/litre for 1.2 litre variant and 22.5 km/litre for 1.0 litre variant, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than the outgoing model," the company said in a statement.

Safety features in the new model include anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), airbag, front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.

Speaking at the launch event, MD and of India Kenichi Ayukawa said: "We are confident that the new WagonR with its all new robust design, dynamically crafted spacious interios, SamartPlay Studio, strong Heartect platform and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology will become the choice of many more Indian families."

--IANS

rrb/nir

