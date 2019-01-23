Beijing to build 5G network with $4.4bn investment

The communication operators in Beijing will spend more than 30 billion yuan (around $4.4 billion) on building a 5G network in the city by 2022.
The 5G network will cover Beijing's core zone, which is often defined as areas within the Second Ring Road, its subcentre in Tongzhou district and areas as well as venues that serve important functions, Xinhua news agency reported.
The technology will also be applied in major city infrastructure such as the new airport and during important events such as the Winter Olympics in 2022, according to the 2019-2022 plan published by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology on Tuesday.
The city plans to develop its 5G-related industry to achieve 200 billion yuan of revenue by 2022, the report said.
"Obtaining breakthroughs on developing core components for the 5G network and putting them into industrial use is the primary task for developing the 5G industry in the city," according to the plan.
Beijing will set up product innovation centres, special projects and manufacturing bases in the coming years for developing the key components including radio frequency parts and chips.
The city also aims to have the tech companies reach a 10 per cent share in the global 5G component market.
--IANS
rs/soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU