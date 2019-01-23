Beijing to build 5G network with $4.4bn investment

The communication operators in will spend more than 30 billion yuan (around $4.4 billion) on building a network in the city by 2022.

The network will cover Beijing's core zone, which is often defined as areas within the Second Ring Road, its subcentre in district and areas as well as venues that serve important functions, reported.

The will also be applied in major such as the new airport and during important events such as in 2022, according to the 2019-2022 plan published by Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information on Tuesday.

The city plans to develop its 5G-related industry to achieve 200 billion yuan of revenue by 2022, the report said.

"Obtaining breakthroughs on developing core components for the network and putting them into industrial use is the primary task for developing the 5G industry in the city," according to the plan.

will set up product innovation centres, special projects and manufacturing bases in the coming years for developing the key components including parts and chips.

The city also aims to have the tech companies reach a 10 per cent share in the global 5G component market.

--IANS

rs/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)