Matrimony site confirms deleting conflict complainant Gupta's profile

com has confirmed that (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta's account has indeed been deleted after complaints were lodged against the profile. An anonymous mail to members had alleged that Gupta had been misusing the to engage in "dirty talks with women" using video chat.

Gupta is the same person who had filed complaints against legends and with the Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) ombudsman D.K. Jain, questioning their roles as members of the BCCI, as well as mentors of IPL franchises.

Replying to the mail from IANS, the site a com said: "The necessary action has been taken against the complaint and the profile has been deleted from our site. We take each and every complaint very seriously and follow a thorough screening process and accordingly take necessary actions."

The earlier anonymous mail, accessed by IANS, was also supported by documents which said that Gupta used the to first interact with women and then engage them in "sex talks". In fact, the complainant went on to say that the issue was raised with the site and requests were made to block Gupta's profile.

In the complaint section of the matrimony site, the first complaint on February 9 reads: "This site is being used by some men like of indore, profile id sh 19997366, for purpose like sex talks etc. Within a couple of minutes without getting to know the person they start indulging in dirty talks. They try to lure women, try watsapp videochatting with them and after they have had their fill, reject them and try to avoid them (sic)."

Another complaint on February 11 reads: "The person is still active, chatting online. Wat is the action taken. Besides do u think just by asking for id proof, u can ascertain the sanctity of any person. He must have also submitted id proofs but that does not guarantee that the person is authentic. Plz take quick action. He is also a member of Have written to Mr about him, lets see wat action is taken. Strictest possible action should be taken as these people are having a nice time fooling and playing with emotions of women in distress. If u cannot do it, just close this forum as u are accountable to the public (sic)."

