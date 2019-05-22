MPCA member asks BCCI Acting Secretary to step down

MPCA member Sanjeev Gupta on Wednesday asked the BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhry to give up all his posts as he stands "disqualified to become an office bearer" of the national governing body for cricket in India.
In a letter addressed to Chaudhry, Gupta said: "If an office bearer has completed nine years on any post in the BCCI, he shall stand disqualified to become an office bearer of the BCCI. If a person holds the post of office bearer in any capacity for any State Association for nine years, he shall stand disqualified for contesting or holding any post or office of the State Association."
Gupta further said: "If a person has held the post of office bearer in respect of a State Association for a period of nine years, he will not be disqualified to contest for the post of office bearer of the BCCI. As such you are not eligible to hold any post, what so ever now in State Association as per Rule Number 6(5) (f) (you have completed 9 years as JKCA Office bearer Cumulatively) but at the same time you are eligible to complete your 9 years term as BCCI Councillor with subject to rule number-14(3 to 9 )."
The letter was also sent to the BCCI Ombudsman and Ethics Officer DK Jain, all three Committee of Administrators members -- chief Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and BCCI Legal Team.
Gupta pointed out that Chaudhry is holding the post of BCCI Joint Secretary along with being the Acting Secretary since March 2015. The MPCA member stated that Chaudhry had been the President of the JKCA from 2002-2017 (as per JKCA Website) as a result he is breaching rule number 14(4) of the BCCI Constitution dated August 8, 2018.
MPCA member alleged that according to media news, Chaudhry attended ICC Meeting(s) after BCCI's new constitution got registered on August 21, 2018.
"As such inadvertently you breached BCCI Constitution rule number -- 14(9) page number -- 43, without relinquishing your post as BCCI Councillor and as such it is vacated by default, as under -- Any Vacancy in the Apex Council due to death, resignation, insolvency, unsoundness of mind, resignation, nomination to ICC or other disqualification shall be filled up for the remaining period."
Gupta also stressed on the Rule Number-8(j) on page number- 9, stating: "To appoint the BCCI's Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and or similar organizations.
