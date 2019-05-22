MPCA member asks BCCI Acting Secretary to step down

member on Wednesday asked the to give up all his posts as he stands "disqualified to become an office bearer" of the national governing body for

In a letter addressed to Chaudhry, Gupta said: "If an office bearer has completed nine years on any post in the BCCI, he shall stand disqualified to become an office bearer of the If a person holds the post of office bearer in any capacity for any for nine years, he shall stand disqualified for contesting or holding any post or office of the "

Gupta further said: "If a person has held the post of office bearer in respect of a for a period of nine years, he will not be disqualified to contest for the post of office bearer of the As such you are not eligible to hold any post, what so ever now in State Association as per Rule Number 6(5) (f) (you have completed 9 years as Office bearer Cumulatively) but at the same time you are eligible to complete your 9 years term as BCCI with subject to rule number-14(3 to 9 )."

The letter was also sent to the BCCI Ombudsman and DK Jain, all three members -- chief Vinod Rai, and Ravi Thodge, BCCI and BCCI Legal Team.

Gupta pointed out that Chaudhry is holding the post of BCCI along with being the since March 2015. The member stated that Chaudhry had been the of the from 2002-2017 (as per Website) as a result he is breaching rule number 14(4) of the BCCI Constitution dated August 8, 2018.

member alleged that according to media news, Chaudhry attended ICC Meeting(s) after BCCI's new constitution got registered on August 21, 2018.

"As such inadvertently you breached BCCI Constitution rule number -- 14(9) page number -- 43, without relinquishing your post as BCCI and as such it is vacated by default, as under -- Any Vacancy in the due to death, resignation, insolvency, unsoundness of mind, resignation, nomination to ICC or other disqualification shall be filled up for the remaining period."

Gupta also stressed on the Rule Number-8(j) on page number- 9, stating: "To appoint the BCCI's or Representatives on the and or similar organizations.

