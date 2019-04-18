Mehbooba, Omar flay MHA decision on cross-LoC trade

Former state chief ministers, and Omar Abdullah, on Thursday criticised the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to suspend cross-LoC trade in

The MHA said on Thursday that following reports of weapons, hawala money and narcotics being routed into the state through cross LoC, it has been decided to suspend the trade.

said on her twitter page, "Using as a scapegoat to claw its way back to power won't help It's an excuse to worsen ties with Pak despite their peace overtures. By doing this, PM Modi has dismantled a CBM initiated by Vajpayee ji. Won't be surprised if an attack on Pak is in the offing".

In his reaction, said on his twitter page, "The Modi Govt buries another of the Vajpayee era CBM. Cross-LoC trade was a legacy of the Vajpayee Govt to facilitate greater people-to-people contact across the in J&K".

In its order today, MHA has said till a "stricter regulatory mechanism is put in place, the cross LoC trade would remain suspended".

--IANS

sq/prs

