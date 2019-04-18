66% turnout in second phase Lok Sabha polls

-
The second phase of Lok Sabha polls across 95 seats saw a voter turnout of 66 per cent, Election Commission said here on Thursday.
"The preliminary figure for polling percentage in the second phase polls is 66 per cent. It was 69.62 per cent for the second phase polling in 2014," a senior Election Commission official said.
