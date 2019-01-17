JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Croatia's Coric downs Hungary's Fucsovics in Australian Open

Business Standard

Mertens beats Gasparyan, advances to Australian Open 3rd round

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Belgium's Elise Mertens on Thursday beat Russian Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5 to move to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Seeded 12th, Mertens had no difficulty in getting past the unseeded world No. 91 Gasparyan, whose best performance in the year's opening Grand Slam came in 2016 when she lost to Serena Williams in the round-of-16, reports Efe news.

The Belgian will next play 17th seed Madison Keys of the United States, who beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova in her second-round match.

Mertens reached the semi-finals in last year's Australian Open, where she lost to eventual winner Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 14:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements