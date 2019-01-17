Mertens beats Gasparyan, advances to Australian Open 3rd round

Belgium's on Thursday beat Russian 6-1, 7-5 to move to the third round of the at Melbourne Park.

Seeded 12th, Mertens had no difficulty in getting past the unseeded world No. 91 Gasparyan, whose best performance in the year's opening Grand Slam came in 2016 when she lost to in the round-of-16, reports news.

The Belgian will next play 17th seed Madison Keys of the United States, who beat Russia's in her second-round match.

Mertens reached the semi-finals in last year's Australian Open, where she lost to eventual winner of

