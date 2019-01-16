JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Minister defends allocation of microwave spectrum, calls allegations baseless

Business Standard

South Korea beat China 2-0 to finish top of Group C at Asian Cup

IANS  |  Abu Dhabi 

South Korea finished top of Group C of 2019 Asian Cup by defeating China 2-0 to make it three victories from three and leave China in second place here on Wednesday.

This is the fourth encounter between China and South Korea at the Asian Cup. China head coach Marcello Lippi made a number of changes, including resting top-scorer Wu Lei due to shoulder injury while South Korea unexpectedly put Son Heung-min in the starting lineup after the Tottenham Hotspur strike just arrived at the UAE on Monday afternoon.

South Korea started at a fierce pace and almost made a breakthrough as Hwang Ui-Jo forced a double-save out of China's goalkeeper Yan Junling in the 6th minute, reports Xinhua news agency.

It took Son Heung-min 12 minutes to make his first threat of the game, producing a moment of individual skill to win a penalty, which was converted by Hwang Ui-Jo to a 1-0 lead.

China tried to rally seven minutes later through Jin Jingdao, who shot inside the box but rose above the crossbar. South Korea worked another good chance after 22 minutes when Hwang Ui-Jo's shot beat the goalkeeper but hit the the post.

Kim Min-Jae, who scored the only goal to help South Korea squeeze past Kyrgyzstan, doubled the lead by a powerful header connecting a corner kick from Son Heung-min five minutes after the break.

Kim Moon-Hwan missed the opportunity to hand Sweden a third goal in the 65th minute, and though China tried to respond to back into the match, but their efforts were undermined by a lack of quality in the final pass.

--IANS

kk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements