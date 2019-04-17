Microsoft unveils new Xbox all-digital edition

has unveiled its One S All-Digital Edition for $249 which would be available starting May 7.

This is a new model that will be sold alongside the original One S and the more powerful One X.

"A disc-free, completely digital Xbox One is no longer just a rumoured pipe dream for cord cutters and the current generation of Fortnite fanatics who've never had to set foot inside of a

"The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will hit retailers on May 7 for $250 (that's $50 less than the Xbox One S) and it's available for pre-order today," Engadget reported on Tuesday.

The new console comes with three popular Microsoft-owned titles, namely Sea of Thieves, 3 and Minecraft.

"The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is $50 less than Xbox One S and we expect to maintain at least this price difference between the two consoles," Jeff Gattis, Manager of Platform and Devices Marketing at was quoted as saying by The Verge.

There's also a special offer on Xbox Game Pass, the monthly subscription service that includes access to more than 100 games.

