McAfee appoints Sanjay Manohar as India MD

Cyber security company McAfee on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Manohar as its Managing Director for India operations.
Manohar will build and lead teams to drive product revenues and increase adoption of Cloud-based products, the company said in a statement. He will report to Craig Nielsen, Vice President, APAC, McAfee.
"His extensive knowledge of the industry and the region will help our customers find the best solutions for optimizing their security infrastructure, reducing risk and increasing operational efficiencies," said Nielsen.
Manohar brings over 25 years of industry experience spanning leadership roles across the APAC region. Prior to McAfee, he worked at Akamai Technologies.
"There is an increasing need today for robust cyber security protection for both enterprises and individuals with the fast-evolving threat landscape," said Manohar.
