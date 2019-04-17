McAfee appoints Sanjay Manohar as India MD

Cyber security company on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay as its for operations.

will build and lead teams to drive product revenues and increase adoption of Cloud-based products, the company said in a statement. He will report to Craig Nielsen, Vice President, APAC,

"His extensive knowledge of the industry and the region will help our customers find the best solutions for optimizing their security infrastructure, reducing risk and increasing operational efficiencies," said Nielsen.

brings over 25 years of industry experience spanning leadership roles across the region. Prior to McAfee, he worked at

"There is an increasing need today for robust cyber security protection for both enterprises and individuals with the fast-evolving threat landscape," said Manohar.

--IANS

na/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)