Google, Apple block TikTok download in India

and have blocked the download of from and respectively in India, following a request from the government to ban access to the Chinese short video-sharing app that has been downloaded over 230 million times in the country.

The had asked and to block the app following the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the original order on April 3.

The Madurai Bench of the on Tuesday refused to lift the ban on and set April 24 the next hearing date.

A told IANS: "As a policy, we don't comment on individual apps but adhere to the law in countries we operate in."

said in a statement that the company has faith in the Indian judicial system.

"We are optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by over 120 million monthly active users in India, who continue using TikTok to showcase their creativity and capture moments that matter in their everyday lives," a TikTok said.

The on Monday refused to interfere, for now, with the Madras High Court's order banning Chinese video app TikTok, and directed further hearing in the matter on April 22.

Expressing concern over the "pornographic and inappropriate" contents of the TikTok, the High Court had, on April 3, directed the Centre to ban the app.

The ban order came after the court noted that children were being exposed to pornographic and inappropriate material.

With over 54 million users every month, TikTok allows its users to create and share videos and these may have inappropriate content.

The rise of Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok in has been so spectacular over the past year that it is now nearly impossible for any to not have come across its content.

These user-created videos that often contain memes, lip-syncing songs and sometimes sleazy posts regularly find ways to other popular including Facebook, and These are the platforms where most are now getting introduced to TikTok.

--IANS

na/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)