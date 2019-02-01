Militants execute woman in J&K

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir have executed a woman, police said on Friday, after her bullet riddled body was recovered from a village in Shopian district.
The woman from Dangerpora village of Pulwama, was last seen in a video posted by the militants on Thursday. They had recoded the brutal act and posted it on social media, a police officer said.
Her body was found in Sugan village in Shopian, an officer added.
