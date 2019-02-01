JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Garima to make debut in supernatural space

Business Standard

Militants execute woman in J&K

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir have executed a woman, police said on Friday, after her bullet riddled body was recovered from a village in Shopian district.

The woman from Dangerpora village of Pulwama, was last seen in a video posted by the militants on Thursday. They had recoded the brutal act and posted it on social media, a police officer said.

Her body was found in Sugan village in Shopian, an officer added.

--IANS

sq/in/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements