Texas reveals names of sexual abuse accused clergymen

Every Catholic diocese in the US state of has released the names of all priests, deacons and other clergy members accused of sexually abusing children.

The dioceses publicly identified on Thursday at least 298 clergy members across the state that have faced "credible abuse" allegations dating back to the 1940s, reports

The decision for the public identification was taken last October as part of an effort "to promote healing and restoration of trust in the Catholic Church".

Lists published on each diocese's website, include the names of the clergy members, details about when and where they were ordained and which parishes they were assigned to.

Each diocese compiled it's own list and the details about those accused and the allegations vary.

There are 8.5 million Catholics and 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas, according to the Catholic Conference of Bishops.

