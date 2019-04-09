Minerva looking for new venue to host AFC Cup games

The Federation (AIFF) has informed FC that the Confederation (AFC) is willing to change the venue for the clubs home matches in the AFC Cup, but a decision has to be taken quickly.

This is in contrast to the Punjab team's claim that the club could be suspended and fined heavily for not being able to host the matches at

The local authorities cancelled the booking saying the stadium needed renovation for the proposed women's under-17

"AIFF has already spoken to AFC, which has no problem if an alternate venue is found, which meets the criteria. The federation has already informed the Minerva management about it," an told IANS.

"The whole idea about suspension and fine is absurd. In India, there are several venues which meet the criteria and perhaps do not even require inspection. It is up to the club authorities to book an alternate venue and inform AFC," the added.

The federation feels that since Minerva's first home match is on May 1 against Nepal's Manang Marshyangdi, the club should be in a position to find another suitable venue. The other two matches are on June 19 (Chennaiyin FC) and June 26 (Abahani Dhaka, Bangladesh).

owner Ranjit said he has already started looking for alternative venues. "We are planning to speak to authorities in Goa, Kolkata and Guwahati where the stadiums are approved," he said.

"There are other stadiums also, like in or Ahmedabad, but we cannot afford the rent. We would rather spend money on youth development than paying high rent," he added.

had earlier called the decision of the to cancel the allotment of a planned move to sabotage his team's chances in the AFC Cup. He also alleged the decision was instigated by AIFF and its marketing partners, who wanted to show the Punjab outfit in poor light with the AFC.

Bajaj's comments have evoked a strong reaction from the Odisha government, which has expressed its deep disappointment in a letter to the owner.

"In regard to the allegations of sabotage you have levied on us over social media platforms, they are completely baseless and unbecoming of an owner of a professional club. I sincerely hope better sense prevails," said Sumit Pandey, the on special duty (special project) in the Department of and Youth Services, government of Odisha, in a letter to

Explaining the reasons behind the state government's decision, Pandey said there was no ulterior motive behind not making the venue available for the AFC Cup games. The decision was influenced by the fact that FIFA does not approve a venue for unless it has seen a significant amount of renovation work completed.

has been shortlisted as one of the possible venues for the women's under-17 it requires significant changes to adhere to the FIFA requirements, and the had no other option but to cancel the booking.

