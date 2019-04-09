India to play in King's Cup in June

The Indian football team will be playing in the invitational King's Cup in in June, the Football Federation (AIFF) announced in a statement.

All matches will be held at the Chang Arena, Buriram, which has a seating capacity of 36,000.

Besides India, and hosts Thailand, the other teams in the competition are and Curacao.

As per the April Rankings, are ranked 101, with at 114, at 98, and Curacao at 82.

The King's Cup is a FIFA-sanctioned international tournament being organised by the Football Association of since 1968. India's previous participation in the King's Cup was in 1977.

Two matches will be held on June 5, the winners of which qualify for the final. The two other teams would be playing the play-off for the 3rd spot.

This is the first time in 18 years that will be playing in a Ranking tournament, the last being the Merdeka Tournament in in 2001.

The 2018 edition of the King's Cup was won by when they beat Thailand 3-2 in a thriller in the final, while beat UAE 1-0 to clinch the 3rd place.

