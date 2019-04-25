Minor explosion in Sri Lanka, no casualties (2nd Lead)

A minor explosion occurred in the outskirts of the Sri Lankan capital on Thursday, although there were no reports of casualties or damages in the incident that came four days after the deadly bombings that killed 359 people, police said.

The explosion occurred at around 9 a.m. in a garbage dump behind the in Pugoda, some 36 km from Colombo, reports

Following the blast police have advise the general public not to panic as the security forces are conducting in the area and also across the country, reports

In the bombings, hundreds of others were also injured in what is being called as the bloodiest day in since the end of the civil war a decade ago.

The has blamed a local Muslim outfit, National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), for the deadly bombings.

